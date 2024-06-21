Embrace democratic decision-making in family business succession, says Jatin Popat of WillJini Succession Services
Jatin Popat discusses the impact of family dynamics on succession planning, stressing the need for a democratic approach. He highlights the importance of acknowledging and addressing conflicts early on to prevent future problems.
In an interview with Mint Genie, Jatin Popat, Founder & CEO, WillJini Succession Services talked about the different elements of family dynamics that might arise during succession planning.