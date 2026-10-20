Emergency fund: Earn ₹1 lakh a month? Here’s how much you should save for 6, 9 or 12 months, experts explain

An emergency fund should be based on essential household expenses and how long it could take to replace lost income, rather than salary alone. While six months of expenses may be sufficient for some households, sole earners, people supporting dependent parents and professionals with variable incomes may need a larger financial cushion.

Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder of Dezerv, recommends that dual-income salaried households with stable jobs and adequate health insurance maintain at least six months of expenses as an emergency fund. Sole earners, people supporting parents and employees in sectors facing layoffs should consider nine months, while business owners, freelancers and professionals with variable incomes may need to set aside enough for 12 months.

How much emergency fund do you need? The first step is to calculate essential monthly household expenses rather than use your salary as the benchmark. Include rent or home loan EMIs, groceries, utilities, school fees, insurance premiums, domestic help and financial support to parents.

Jethwani recommends choosing the size of the fund based on how long it could take to replace your income if it stopped suddenly. Job security, the number of earning members in the household and the time required to find another job should all influence the target.

Seniority also matters. A senior professional may earn more but face a longer hiring process because fewer positions are available at that level. A higher salary, therefore, does not necessarily mean a smaller emergency fund is sufficient.

Should you include EMIs, insurance premiums and SIPs? Essential financial commitments should be part of the calculation because they cannot always be postponed during an income disruption.

Missing a home loan EMI can affect your credit record, while a lapsed health or term insurance policy can leave a family without important financial protection. School fees and annual insurance premiums also need attention because they may fall due in large instalments rather than evenly throughout the year.

Jethwani recommends mapping committed payments over the next 12 months instead of relying solely on an average monthly expense figure. This helps ensure that the fund can cover large payments that fall due during a job search or other financial emergency.

Long-term systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions also deserve consideration. Jethwani recommends including them so that an unexpected medical expense or job loss does not interrupt retirement investing. However, households should distinguish between contractual obligations, such as loan EMIs and insurance premiums, and investments that may be adjusted temporarily if the financial disruption continues.

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Loan prepayments and discretionary expenses can be excluded because they can be postponed.

When should you increase your emergency fund? An emergency fund should be reviewed at least once a year and whenever household obligations or income security change.

Taking on a home loan, having a child, becoming responsible for ageing parents or moving from a large company to a startup can increase the amount a household needs to keep readily available. Moving to self-employment or losing employer-provided group health insurance are other reasons to reassess the target.

Rising expenses also matter. A fund calculated several years ago may no longer be adequate to cover the household's current commitments.

Jethwani recommends starting a SIP from the first salary, even if the contribution is modest, rather than waiting until the emergency fund is fully built. Most of the remaining surplus can go towards the emergency fund until it reaches its target. Once the target is met, the surplus can be redirected towards long-term financial goals.

If the fund is used, rebuilding it should become a priority while continuing long-term SIPs where financially feasible.

Should you keep more money in your emergency fund? Holding too little can leave a household vulnerable during a prolonged income disruption. However, keeping substantially more cash than necessary in savings accounts can also be inefficient, as that money could otherwise contribute to long-term wealth creation.

Jethwani says health insurance and term insurance for people with dependants should be in place before building the emergency fund. Insurance can absorb some of the largest and least predictable financial shocks, helping households avoid having to maintain an unnecessarily large cash reserve.