Emergency fund: Earn ₹1 lakh a month? Here’s how much you should save for 6, 9 or 12 months, experts explain

An emergency fund should be based on essential household expenses and how long it could take to replace lost income, rather than salary alone. While six months of expenses may be sufficient for some households, sole earners, people supporting dependent parents and professionals with variable incomes may need a larger financial cushion.
Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder of Dezerv, recommends that dual-income salaried households with stable jobs and adequate health insurance maintain at least six months of expenses as an emergency fund. Sole earners, people supporting parents and employees in sectors facing layoffs should consider nine months, while business owners, freelancers and professionals with variable incomes may need to set aside enough for 12 months.
The first step is to calculate essential monthly household expenses rather than use your salary as the benchmark. Include rent or home loan EMIs, groceries, utilities, school fees, insurance premiums, domestic help and financial support to parents.
Jethwani recommends choosing the size of the fund based on how long it could take to replace your income if it stopped suddenly. Job security, the number of earning members in the household and the time required to find another job should all influence the target.
Seniority also matters. A senior professional may earn more but face a longer hiring process because fewer positions are available at that level. A higher salary, therefore, does not necessarily mean a smaller emergency fund is sufficient.
Essential financial commitments should be part of the calculation because they cannot always be postponed during an income disruption.
Missing a home loan EMI can affect your credit record, while a lapsed health or term insurance policy can leave a family without important financial protection. School fees and annual insurance premiums also need attention because they may fall due in large instalments rather than evenly throughout the year.
Jethwani recommends mapping committed payments over the next 12 months instead of relying solely on an average monthly expense figure. This helps ensure that the fund can cover large payments that fall due during a job search or other financial emergency.
Long-term systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions also deserve consideration. Jethwani recommends including them so that an unexpected medical expense or job loss does not interrupt retirement investing. However, households should distinguish between contractual obligations, such as loan EMIs and insurance premiums, and investments that may be adjusted temporarily if the financial disruption continues.
Loan prepayments and discretionary expenses can be excluded because they can be postponed.
An emergency fund should be reviewed at least once a year and whenever household obligations or income security change.
Taking on a home loan, having a child, becoming responsible for ageing parents or moving from a large company to a startup can increase the amount a household needs to keep readily available. Moving to self-employment or losing employer-provided group health insurance are other reasons to reassess the target.
Rising expenses also matter. A fund calculated several years ago may no longer be adequate to cover the household's current commitments.
Jethwani recommends starting a SIP from the first salary, even if the contribution is modest, rather than waiting until the emergency fund is fully built. Most of the remaining surplus can go towards the emergency fund until it reaches its target. Once the target is met, the surplus can be redirected towards long-term financial goals.
If the fund is used, rebuilding it should become a priority while continuing long-term SIPs where financially feasible.
Holding too little can leave a household vulnerable during a prolonged income disruption. However, keeping substantially more cash than necessary in savings accounts can also be inefficient, as that money could otherwise contribute to long-term wealth creation.
Jethwani says health insurance and term insurance for people with dependants should be in place before building the emergency fund. Insurance can absorb some of the largest and least predictable financial shocks, helping households avoid having to maintain an unnecessarily large cash reserve.
The objective is to keep enough money accessible to meet essential expenses for a realistic period without allowing excess cash to remain idle. The appropriate amount will depend on the household's financial commitments, income stability and the time it may need to recover from an unexpected disruption.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.