Emerging trends that will shape realty this year

Proptech companies will evolve and innovate: Proptech has played a strategic role in helping real estate companies enable business continuity remotely during the pandemic. Property owners and developers are increasingly relying on emerging digital technologies typically associated with proptech to deliver smarter and more efficient selling, leasing and property management experiences. This trend will see significant traction in the coming months as homebuyers have moved to online real estate portals. Developers have realized that their future looks bleak without the proptech component, whereas proptech firms will look to evolve and reinvent to accommodate all changes coming their way.

