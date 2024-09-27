Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    Personal Loan EMI Calculator: All you need to know about its functionality

    Personal Loan: EMI calculators are essential tools for managing various loans, including home, car, and personal loans. They help users estimate monthly payments, allowing for informed financial decisions and effective loan management.

    Toshank Bhardwaj
    Updated27 Sep 2024, 02:06 PM IST
    Personal loans: All You Need to Know About EMI Calculators
    Are you tired of spending hours calculating EMIs for your personal loans? It’s time to simplify this tedious task with an EMI calculator! With just one tap, you can access all the details you need. But what exactly is an EMI calculator?

    What is an EMI calculator?

    An EMI calculator is an online tool that provides a complete breakdown of your estimated monthly instalments (EMI). It works quickly and accurately, giving you a detailed overview of your financial obligations. This enables you to make informed decisions about your financial journey. Almost every bank in India offers an EMI calculator that allows you to experiment with different loan parameters to find the best plan for you.

    What is a personal loan EMI calculator?

    A personal loan EMI Calculator is a web-based tool designed to help borrowers determine their monthly EMI payments for repaying a loan. This calculator takes into account the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure to compute both the EMI and the total interest payable over the loan period, assuming a fixed interest rate throughout. 

    By utilizing this personal loan EMI calculator, you can explore various loan amounts, interest rates, and tenures, enabling you to find a monthly EMI that fits your budget.

    How does an EMI calculator work?

    An EMI calculator operates on a simple formula that considers the principal amount, the interest rate set by the bank, and the loan tenure. You just need to enter these details, and the calculator will do the rest, providing you with an overview in seconds.

    Example of EMI calculation

    Let’s illustrate this with an example. Suppose you want to buy a car and decide to take a car loan of 5,00,000. You plan to repay this loan over 5 years at an interest rate of 14%.

    The EMI is calculated using the formula:

    E=(1+R)N−1P×R×(1+R)N​

    Where:

    E = EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment)

    P = Principal amount

    R = Rate of interest (monthly)

    N = Loan repayment tenure (in months)

    According to this formula, your estimated EMI would be 11,634. The total interest paid over the tenure would amount to 1,98,048.

    Why use an EMI calculator?

    Knowing your monthly instalment is crucial, whether you’re seeking a secured or unsecured loan. An EMI calculator helps you quickly estimate your monthly payments, enabling you to manage your finances more effectively.

    EMI calculators feature a simple, user-friendly interface that caters to everyone, including those new to financial tools. Planning your finances before applying for a loan has never been easier!

    What types of EMI calculators are available?

    Different types of EMI calculators cater to various financial needs. Here are a few of them:

    Home loan EMI calculator: Buying a house is a dream for many. Home loans typically involve large principal amounts and long repayment tenures. A home loan EMI calculator can help you plan your repayment strategy, ensuring you avoid penalties and make informed decisions.

    Car loan EMI calculator: Purchasing a car is a significant investment. A car loan EMI calculator allows you to gauge your financial liabilities before taking on a loan. By entering the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate, you can get a clear picture of your repayment obligations.

    Personal loan EMI calculator: Personal loans can be a quick solution for various needs, but they often come with high-interest rates. A personal loan EMI calculator helps you compare different banks and their interest rates, enabling you to choose the right loan for your circumstances.

    Conclusion: Why embrace an EMI calculator?

    While considering a personal loan, it's important to recognize that personal loans typically carry some of the highest interest rates compared to other types of loans. To navigate this, using an EMI calculator can be incredibly helpful. This tool allows you to evaluate various loan options and determine which one suits your needs best, helping you make a more informed choice.

    Embrace the convenience of an EMI calculator to take the stress out of loan planning! With just a few clicks, you can gain valuable insights into your financial future, empowering you to make smarter decisions for your financial well-being.

     

    First Published:27 Sep 2024, 02:06 PM IST
    Personal Loan EMI Calculator: All you need to know about its functionality
