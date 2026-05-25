The hidden cost of carrying your home loan

Priya Sunder

Priya is the co-founder and Director of PeakAlpha Investments, a 20-year-old, award-winning wealth management firm built on the principles of ethical, objective, and goal-based financial planning. After beginning her career at a leading corporate law firm in New York, she returned to India and co-founded PeakAlpha in 2005 along with her husband, Shyam Sunder, with a clear vision: to create a client-first advisory practice and mutual fund distribution company that prioritises long-term outcomes over product-driven recommendations. <br><br>At PeakAlpha, Priya leads the firm’s marketing, brand, and client engagement initiatives, playing a key role in shaping its growth and reputation over the years. Under her leadership, PeakAlpha has received several prestigious industry recognitions, including the Outlook Money Awards 2020 for India’s Best Registered Investment Advisors (Gold), the UTI CNBC TV18 Financial Advisor Hall of Fame Award, and the Outlook Money Awards 2018 for India’s Best Independent Financial Distributor. <br><br>Priya herself has been recognised among India’s Top 100 Women in Finance by the Association of International Wealth Management of India, and is widely regarded as a thought leader in the financial advisory space.