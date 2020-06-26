EMI moratorium facility can affect tax deductions on your home loan

Suppose you have a home loan of ₹50 lakh with an interest rate of 8% for 20 years. If this is your first year of repayment, then your principal repayment will be ₹1,05,683 for 12 months. However, if you opt for a moratorium for six months, you would be making a principal repayment of ₹43,517, assuming the EMI payment started in April and you opt for extension in tenure and not an increase in EMI after the moratorium period is over. Your deduction benefit will also reduce by that much.