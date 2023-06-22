EMIs alert: IndusInd Bank hikes MCLR by 5-10 bps for select tenures; RBL Bank cuts lending rates by 10 bps2 min read 22 Jun 2023, 10:14 PM IST
IndusInd Bank increased its MCLR rates by 5-10 basis points for select tenures, while RBL Bank reduced its MCLR rates by 10 basis points across all tenures, effective from June 22. The new rates will impact EMIs on loans such as personal loans, home loans, and auto loans.
Two private sector lenders IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank have made key changes in their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) for select tenures. While IndusInd has increased its MCLR rate by 5 basis points to 10 basis points, on the contrary, RBL Bank has trimmed this benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points. The new rates have come into effect from June 22, 2023.
