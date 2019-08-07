EMIs likely to fall as RBI cuts interest rate by 35 bps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today cut the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 5.40% amid concerns over slowdown in economy, a move which could lower equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for home and auto buyers, and borrowing cost for corporates. RBI chief Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank will take steps for better transmission of the central bank's rate cut into the financial system.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI, headed by the RBI Governor, decided to continue with the accommodative stance on monetary policy, indicating further easing of monetary policy depending on high-frequency indicators, such as inflation.

This is the fourth time in a row that the RBI has reduced the repo rate. In the earlier three policies, it has reduced the repo rate by 25 bps each.

Many banks have been bringing down their deposit rates. This will provide them more headroom to bring down their auto and home loan rates.

The RBI chief also noted that the country's biggest bank SBI has taken steps like linking large savings account rates and some loan products to the repo rate for better transmission of the central's rate cuts.

The RBI chief also said that the central bank will take measures to keep liquidity comfortable in the financial system.

The RBI also revised downwards real GDP growth for 2019-20 to 6.9% from 7% in the June policy.

It said even as past rate cuts are being gradually transmitted to the real economy, the benign inflation outlook provides headroom for policy action to close the negative output gap. (With Agency Inputs)