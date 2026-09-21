Personalization of benefits is no longer an HR perk, it's leadership imperative

For years, employee benefits were designed for administrative simplicity: one policy, one family definition and one set of limits for everyone. That model delivered consistency, but it is increasingly disconnected from the workforce it is meant to serve.
A 24-year-old starting a career, a new parent, a mid-career employee supporting ageing parents and a colleague managing a chronic health condition do not face the same risks. Giving all of them an identical health insurance package may be administratively equal, but it is not experienced as fair. In a diverse workforce, equality cannot simply mean sameness; it must mean relevance within a fair and governed framework.