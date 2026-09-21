Personalization of benefits is no longer an HR perk, it's leadership imperative

Pavanjit Singh Dhingra
4 min read21 Sep 2026, 01:31 PM IST
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Health insurance premiums rose 15.4% in FY26 to about ₹1.4 trillion, while medical-cost inflation remains elevated.
Summary
A 24-year-old starting a career, a new parent, a mid-career employee supporting ageing parents and a colleague managing a chronic health condition do not face the same risks. Giving all of them an identical health insurance package may be administratively equal, but it is not experienced as fair.

For years, employee benefits were designed for administrative simplicity: one policy, one family definition and one set of limits for everyone. That model delivered consistency, but it is increasingly disconnected from the workforce it is meant to serve.

A 24-year-old starting a career, a new parent, a mid-career employee supporting ageing parents and a colleague managing a chronic health condition do not face the same risks. Giving all of them an identical health insurance package may be administratively equal, but it is not experienced as fair. In a diverse workforce, equality cannot simply mean sameness; it must mean relevance within a fair and governed framework.

The economics of relevance

The case for change is not only cultural and advancements but economic. Health insurance premiums grew by 15.4% in FY26 to about 1.4 trillion, taking health to 40.8% of India’s non-life premium pool. Separately, projected medical cost inflation in India is more than double the general inflation. Employers are therefore being asked to deliver greater value to employees while absorbing a cost curve that is rising much faster than most budgets.

At the same time, workforce expectations are changing. Invest India has estimated that Millennials and Generation Z could account for 77% of India’s working population by 2030. These employees are accustomed to choice, transparency and digital experiences in almost every part of their lives. They are unlikely to see value in benefits they neither understand nor need.

This creates a leadership question: should organisations continue funding a uniform package with uneven relevance, or redesign the same investment so that more employees can direct it towards the risks that matter to them?

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Flexibility without losing the safety net

Personalized benefits are sometimes mistaken for an unrestricted shopping wallet. That is poor design. The strongest programmes begin with a non-negotiable floor of protection - typically core hospitalisation, life and accident cover - and then create controlled choices around it. Employees may use employer-funded credits or their own contributions for options such as parental cover, higher sum insured, critical illness, outpatient care, mental-health support, preventive screening or long-term protection.

This “core plus choice” architecture protects the organisation’s duty of care while recognising the diverse needs of employees. It also prevents benefit budgets from being locked into low-use provisions simply because they have always existed.

Employee choice does not have to be introduced all at once. Start with a few options like voluntary top-ups with limit extensions that allow employees to personalize their benefits and gradually add more choices over time. By tracking employee participation, benefit usage, and administrative readiness, organizations can expand flexibility in a way that works for both employees and the business.

In the US market, employees typically pay 34% of the premium. In India, where current spending on voluntary insurance is estimated at 4,000-5,000 crore, a similar trend could see the segment grow to 15,000 crore over the next three years.

Choice must be designed, not merely offered

The Indian ecosystem is increasingly ready for this shift. Insurers can underwrite more sophisticated family definitions and voluntary modules; brokers have built specialist consulting, placement and communication capabilities; while digital platforms can support enrolment, plan comparison and payroll integration. Yet, technology alone does not create value. A long menu without guidance simply transfers complexity from HR to the employee.

Across the choice-based programmes we have supported, typically 85-90% of employees visit the platform to explore their options. In wallet-based designs, about 60-65% exercise at least one choice. The gap between browsing and acting is instructive: employees want agency, but they also need plain-language comparisons, life-stage prompts and timely decision support.

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The next generation of benefits platforms should, therefore, do less selling and more guiding. Recommendations must be explainable, privacy-conscious and based on the employee’s stated circumstances - not opaque assumptions. The goal is not to maximise the number of selections; it is to help people take confident decisions while keeping the programme affordable and inclusive.

The benefits agenda: move from administration to outcomes

Benefits should no longer be reviewed only at renewal. They should be governed as a material people investment. Leadership teams should ask: are we funding what employees actually value and use? Does the design reflect different life stages without weakening the common safety net? Can employees understand the choices? Are we measuring reach, utilisation, health outcomes and perceived value - not just premium and participation?

The answers require data, but also judgement. Employers should combine employee listening with claims analysis, define clear guardrails for funding and eligibility, protect sensitive information, and evaluate outcomes across employee segments without creating discrimination. Flexibility is sustainable only when choice, inclusion and cost discipline reinforce one another.

The organisations that get this right will not merely offer more benefits. They will convert a fixed benefits budget into a more relevant, resilient and visible employee value proposition. In a market where skills are scarce and healthcare costs are escalating, that is not an HR upgrade. It is sound business leadership.

The author is joint managing director of Prudent Insurance Brokers.

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