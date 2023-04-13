Most Indians unaware of employee-offered healthcare plans, benefits: survey

Most Indians unaware of employee-offered healthcare plans, benefits: survey1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:09 PM IST
This ignorance can lead to underutilization of preventive care, unawareness about healthcare benefits, financial vulnerability, and unrealistic expectations from healthcare plans. Employees often face high out-of-pocket expenses due to lack of awareness, resulting in millions of Indians falling into poverty each year.
New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic underscored the importance of health insurance among Indians, leading to the rise of group health insurance plans as a solution for providing affordable healthcare benefits. However, according to a survey, a critical challenge remains: lack of employee awareness about healthcare plans and their benefits.
