Most Indians unaware of employee-offered healthcare plans, benefits: survey

The survey revealed that 6 of 10 had no idea who their employee healthcare benefits provider was, 9 out of 10 individuals had employer-provided healthcare coverage, but 2 in 10 didn’t know their sum insured. Less than 1 in 10 respondents used their employer-provided healthcare plan to file a health insurance claim. Moreover, 84% respondents only got a health check-up when their doctor recommended it, and 83% of those surveyed did not know whether their healthcare plan covered preventive health check-ups and the same percentage of people were unaware of the benefits their employer-provided healthcare plan offered.