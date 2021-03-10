Employee Pension Scheme won’t be linked to inflation index

New Delhi: There is no plan to link employees’ pension scheme (EPS) with the inflation index, the union labour ministry informed the parliament Wednesday and said that an expert committee has not recommended such a move.

The ministry said considering the demands of EPS 1995 pensioners, the government had constituted a committee for complete evaluation and review of EPS, 1995.

“The Committee did not recommend linking the monthly pension under EPS, 1995 with cost-of-living index as according to actuarial evaluation linking EPS, 1995 with price index, i.e. D.A. relief will severely affect the financial health of the Pension Fund," the ministry said in a written reply in the parliament.

The ministry also said that it has received representations individually and collectively from EPS pensioners to hike the basic minimum pension but did not give an answer whether it plans to hike it or not.

“Representations have been received from individual pensioners as well as pensioners associations for increase of minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 with reference to the recommendations of the Koshiyari Committee. The Government has, for the first time, started providing a minimum pension of Rs.1000/- per month to the pensioners under EPS, 1995 from 01.09.2014 by providing additional budgetary support keeping the widespread demands in addition to the budgetary support of 1.16% of wages of the member by the Government," the ministry said in a written statement but did not give clarity on when it plans to increase it or not.

To be sure, all EPF subscribers contribute to pension corpus but government gives incentive to those drawing a salary below the threshold of Rs. 15,000 per month.

EPS is part of the Employees provident Fund organization. Every month of the 12% employer’s share of EPF deductions – 8.3% goes to the pension corpus. There has been a demand to hike minimum pension to Rs. 3000 per month from Rs.1000 now.

The demand for Rs. 3000 pensions under EPFO gained momentum after government launched Prime Minister Shram Yogi Man-dhan (PM SYM) yojana in 2019 for informal workers. PM SYM assures a monthly pension of at least ₹3,000 after attaining the age of 60.





