Employee Pension Scheme won’t be linked to inflation index

“Representations have been received from individual pensioners as well as pensioners associations for increase of minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 with reference to the recommendations of the Koshiyari Committee. The Government has, for the first time, started providing a minimum pension of Rs.1000/- per month to the pensioners under EPS, 1995 from 01.09.2014 by providing additional budgetary support keeping the widespread demands in addition to the budgetary support of 1.16% of wages of the member by the Government," the ministry said in a written statement but did not give clarity on when it plans to increase it or not.