Employee Provident Fund: A low-risk instrument for retirement planning

“The entire contribution of 12% made by the employee is invested in the EPF scheme, however only 3.67% of the employer's contribution goes towards the EPF. The balance 8.33% of the employer's contribution goes to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS). Some individuals may also opt to contribute more than 12% of basic pay to the EPF scheme. This is called the Voluntary Provident Fund or VPF. However in VPF, the employer does not have to match the employee's contribution", explains Suresh Sadagopan, Investment Advisor and Founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories.