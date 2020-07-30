EPFO services have modernised and improvised thanks to digitisation. EPFO online services allow you to check your account balance in Employee Provident Fund (EPF) without having to visit any office. It provides four ways to check your account balance. You can know your balance in EPF account by either sending an SMS or giving a miss call or by logging in on their website or by using their mobile application.

EPFO has its remarkable presence on social media platforms like twitter to cater to the customer queries as well. Here are the four ways to check balance in EPF account. You can also get your statement using these ways.

SMS service: UAN activated members may know their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS to '7738299899' from registered mobile number. The SMS should be in the format-

“EPFOHO UAN"

The facility is available in 10 languages, English being the default language. You can receive the messages in Hindi, Punjabi, Guajarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali as well. For receiving the SMS in any of the languages other than English, first three characters of the preferred language needs to be added after UAN. For example, to receive in SMS in Telugu SMS will be sent as-

“EPFOHO UAN TEL" to 7738299899

Missed call service: Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to '011-22901406' from their registered Mobile number. If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C number, AADHAAR and PAN the member will get details of last contribution and PF Balance. The call automatically gets disconnected after two rings. This service is free of cost.

EPFO portal: After registering yourself on EPFO Members Portal, you can log in to - https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login# using your UAN and password. This allows you to view your passbook or account statement.

Mobile application services: Members can view their account balance and EPF statement through 'Umang' mobile application. The 'Umang' app is available in English, HIndi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujrati, Punjabi, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Oriya, Telugu and Urdu. Click on EPFO on the app. Go to employee centric services and click on view passbook. You can enter your UAN and OTP sent on the registered mobile number to view your balance in Employee Provident Fund.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via