Employee Provident Fund (EPF): New EPFO rules effective from today that you should know
EPFO's new rules enable the automatic transfer of old PF balance to the new employer, eliminating manual requests
New EPFO rules: April 1st signals the start of a new financial year in India, bringing along revisions to regulations governing savings plans. Starting April 1, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will introduce important changes. According to various media reports, with the new rule, when an individual changes jobs, their old Provident Fund (PF) balance will be automatically transferred to the new employer. This eliminates the need for EPFO account holders to manually request PF transfers when joining a new company. Previously, despite having a Universal Account Number (UAN), individuals had to go through the hassle of requesting PF transfers, which would no longer be necessary.