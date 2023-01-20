Employee Provident Fund (EPF): What are the new tax rules you need to know?

As per the notification issued by the Income Tax department dated 31 August 2021, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC) will maintain the EPF balance of individuals in two separate accounts for taxation purposes. The contribution within the limit of INR 2.5lakhs/5lakhs in one account and the excess contribution along with the interest accrued on it shall be maintained in a separate taxable account. The RPFC shall deduct TDS on such interest paid on the account maintaining taxable contribution.