Employee stock option plan: How to save taxes on ESOPs— explained
Any profit arising on the sale of shares allotted to an individual under the employee stock option plan (ESOP)is taxed under the head ‘Capital Gains’ in India. ESOP is an employee benefit plan. Under the ESOP scheme, an employee gets the company’s stock at a low cost. These are perks provided in order to retain employees.