EPFO has decided to empower its advisory body Finance Investment and Audit Committee (FIAC) to make decisions on investing in new asset classes for provident and pension funds in India. As per the official statement, "the Board decided to empower the Finance Investment and Audit Committee (FIAC) to decide upon the investment options, on a case-to-case basis, for investment in all such asset classes which are included in the pattern of investment as notified by Government of India.