NEW DELHI : Giving more independence to account holders, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has now launched a new facility which allows you to generate your universal account number (UAN) online on your own.

Earlier, the only option for an EPF account holder was to contact his or her employer who would generate the UAN after getting the relevant forms signed by the employee. The employer would have to submit the forms to EPFO and generate the UAN which was then shared to the employee.

In most cases, the UAN is mentioned on salary slips. If not, you had the option of finding your UAN from the EPFO website.

But now you can generate your own UAN without the intervention of your employer. Remember that you can not have more than one UAN as the number will remain the same throughout your life. At the time of changing jobs, you just need to share your UAN with the new employer for them to get your previous EPF balance transferred to the new account.

To generate a new UAN, you need to go to EPFO's unified portal for member services and click on the option 'Direct UAN Allotment by Employees' on the bottom right side of the page. Those who already have their UAN but want to the number can click on "Know your UAN status'.

Those generating a new UAN will be taken to a new page where users will be asked to provide their Aadhaar-linked mobile number and captcha code. Since UAN is an Aadhaar linked facility, only Aadhaar card holders with a registered mobile number are allowed to use this facility.

An OTP is sent to the registered number to confirm the identity of the user after which a UAN is generated and sent to the mobile number. Later on, you can also log-in to the EPFO website by using the password sent to you.

The biggest social security organization in the world, EPFO maintains around 22 crore accounts with a fund of approximately 13 lakh crore. For the last financial year, the retirement fund body provided interest of 8.65%.