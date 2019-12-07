NEW DELHI : Just like you need to give KYC (Know Your Customer) documents to open a bank account or to invest in mutual funds and shares, you also need to fulfill the KYC criteria for your employees provident fund (EPF) account. The Employees' Bank Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows you to complete the KYC process online. It uses digitally verified services like Aadhaar and PAN (Permanent Account Number) for e-KYC verification.

How to update EPFO KYC online

Step 1: Go to EPFO portal and enter your login credentials -- UAN and password.

Step 2: Under "Manage" section, click on KYC from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Update KYC details form by giving the document number (bank account, PAN, Aadhaar, etc) and name as per document, click on "Save" and data will get saved in "Pending KYC" section.

Step 4: Once the details matches, "Verified" is marked for the document.

Step 5: You need to submit document proof to your employer.

The EPFO considers the following documents for KYC:

Bank account

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Passport

Driving license

Voter ID card

Ration card

National Population Register

Once the entire process of KYC verification is complete, you will be able to see it on the KYC section of EPFO's UAN portal.

The EPFO portal also allows you to update or change your KYC details on the UAN EPFO portal by uploading necessary documents online. Online request for correction in name, date of birth and gender has been introduced.

Those who have completed their KYC requirements are allowed to submit a provident fund withdrawal claim online without attestation of the employer. To make any claim online, it is mandatory to link your Aadhaar card with UAN. If both your Aadhaar card and bank account are approved by the employer using the digital signature certificate then you can make a claim without the attestation of the employer.