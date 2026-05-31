EPFO: What is EDLI? Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, explained

The Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme aka EDLI is an insurance cover provided by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for salaried individuals hired in the private sector. It works in combination with the EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) and EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme).
Under the scheme, the registered employee's family receives a lump sum payout from the retirement fund body in case of death of the subscriber during the period of service. The extent of the payout is determined by the insured employee's last drawn salary.
The employee's organisation should have more than 20 employees to opt for the EDLI scheme. Employer contribution has to be 0.5% of the basic salary or a maximum of ₹75 per month for each employee. If there is no other group insurance scheme, the maximum contribution is capped at ₹15,000 per month.
|EPFO Scheme
|Employee Contribution
|Employer Contribution
|EPF
|12% of Basic + DA
|3.67% of Basic +DA
|EPS
|N/A
|8.33% of Basic + DA
|EDLI
|N/A
|0.5% (max ₹75)
|Source: Clear Tax
When calculating EDLI payout, the dearness allowance (DA) component is added to the basic salary.
Family for this scheme includes spouse, unmarried daughters, and sons up to 25 years of age.
Even if an employee changes jobs, the account remains the same and is transferred from employer to employer, similar to EPF and EPS.
Once a claim has been made, the EPF commissioner must settle it within 30 days from date of receipt. Otherwise, the claimant is entitled to interest @12% p.a. till the date of actual disbursal.
According to Clear Tax, the nominee receives a lump sum payment in case of the insured subscriber's death. If there is no registered nominee, the amount is paid to the legal heir.
The EDLI payout is calculated as follows, it added:
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