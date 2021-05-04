To change one's bank account attached with the EPFO, the EPFO member needs to log in at the EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
For Provident Fund (PF) withdrawal, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made certain rules for EPFO subscribers. After the introduction of UAN (Universal Account Number), which is a unique 12-digits code like one's PF account number, one can easily withdraw one's PF/EPF money online. However, it has been found that sometimes a PF account holder wants credit in a bank account, which is not linked with EPFO. In that case the EPFO member needs to correct or update one's bank details available with the EPFO and ensure smooth and timely credit.
To change one's bank account attached with the EPFO, the EPFO member needs to log in at the EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and log in using one’s ID and password. After that, the EPF account holder needs to follow some simple steps that will help him or her change its bank account attached with the EPFO.