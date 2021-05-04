For Provident Fund (PF) withdrawal, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made certain rules for EPFO subscribers. After the introduction of UAN (Universal Account Number), which is a unique 12-digits code like one's PF account number, one can easily withdraw one's PF/EPF money online. However, it has been found that sometimes a PF account holder wants credit in a bank account, which is not linked with EPFO. In that case the EPFO member needs to correct or update one's bank details available with the EPFO and ensure smooth and timely credit.

To change one's bank account attached with the EPFO, the EPFO member needs to log in at the EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and log in using one’s ID and password. After that, the EPF account holder needs to follow some simple steps that will help him or her change its bank account attached with the EPFO.

Here is the step by step guide for changing bank account number for PF withdrawal:

1] Log in at the EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/;

2] Enter your Log-in ID and password on the home page;

3] Click at 'Mange' option;

4] Select 'KYC' option there in the drop-down;

5] Select 'Documents' and enter 'Bank';

6] Enter the bank account number and its IFSC code;

7] Click at 'Save' option in the bottom;

8] After saving the new bank details, it will show 'KYC pending for approval'; and

9] Now submit the documents proof to your employers. Once your employer will verify your submitted documents, the 'KYC pending for approval' will change into 'Digitally Approved KYC.'

Once the employer approved your submitted documents, you will also receive a text message from the EPFO for digital approval of your KYC.

