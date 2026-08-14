Employer deducted PF from your salary but did not deposit it with EPFO? Here’s whether your interest will be affected

When a company deducts money from an employee’s salary towards the Employee's Provident Fund (EPF) and adds the matching employer contribution, the amount must be deposited with EPFO by the 15th of every month.

EPF is a government-backed savings scheme, in which both employee and employer contribute 12% each of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowance. According to the EPF-2026 framework, this contribution is capped at ₹1,800 for both the parties, though they can choose to contribute more funds into the scheme on a voluntary basis.

However, delays in depositing these dues are not uncommon, and such situations often leave employees worried about whether a late deposit could affect the interest credited to their EPF account.

Will delayed payments affect your PF interest? No, the responsibility for depositing EPF contributions with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) lies entirely on the employer, and the dues must be deposited within the prescribed timeline mentioned above.

If an employer deducts PF from an employee’s salary but fails to deposit it on time, the delay can attract interest liability and penal damages for the employer under the rules prescribed by the retirement fund body.

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“After realizing the dues, the PF members will be given full interest for each due month and it will in no way effect the interest due to members on the contributions period. The employer shall be charged penal interest under section 7Q and penal damages under section 14B of the Act,” the EPFO FAQ read.

Eligible firms can now settle pending EPF damage cases at reduced rates EPFO in June introduced a six-month window under its Vishwas 2026 scheme, giving eligible establishments an opportunity to settle pending EPF damages cases at reduced rates. The scheme aims to reduce the increasing number of court disputes over employers’ non‑payment or delayed payment of EPF dues.

In many cases, employers challenge these penalties by stating that they are not at fault or facing financial crunch in paying the high rate of penalty, leading to prolonged litigation and a buildup of pending cases.

The Vishwas Scheme seeks to address this by offering reduced penal damage rates, encouraging employers to settle their outstanding EPF liabilities quickly and helping speed up recovery of dues for employees.

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The penalty rates were revised in June 2024, replacing the earlier graded structure with a uniform penal damage rate of 1% per month for delayed EPF payments. However, with litigation over delayed remittances continuing to rise, the EPFO later introduced the Vishwas Scheme, which provides lower penalty rates for short-period defaults to encourage faster settlement of dues.

The penalty rates were revised in June 2024, replacing the earlier graded system with an uniform penal damage rate of 1% per month for delayed EPF payments. However, with increasing volume of litigation, EPFO introduced lower penalty rates for short-period defaults.

Under the EPFO Vishwas Scheme, the rates were set at:

0.25% if the default lasts for up to two months

0.50% for defaults up to four months

1% per month for a more than four months The settlement window runs from 29 June to 29 December 2026, giving eligible establishments six months to avail themselves of the scheme.