Employer gifts up to ₹15,000 now tax-free: Here's what salaried taxpayers need to know about the higher limit

The Income Tax Rules, 2026 have raised the annual tax-free limit on employer-provided gifts, vouchers and tokens from 5,000 to 15,000. The benefit is available as an aggregate annual limit, not separately for each occasion. 

Sheetal Goel
Published9 Sep 2026, 11:07 PM IST
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Gifts from employers up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 tax-free: Here's what salaried taxpayers need to know about the higher limit. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Gifts from employers up to ₹15,000 tax-free: Here's what salaried taxpayers need to know about the higher limit. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

With the Income Tax Rules, 2026, several changes to the taxation of salary perquisites and allowances have taken effect from 1 April 2026.

One of the key changes for salaried employees is the increase in the annual tax-free limit for employer-provided gifts, vouchers and tokens from 5,000 to 15,000.

But how does the new 15,000 limit work? What types of gifts and vouchers qualify? Here’s what salaried taxpayers need to know.

What has changed with the 15,000 tax-free limit?

Arvind Prabhakar, CEO and Co-founder of GyFTR, explained that “the exemption threshold for employer-provided gifts and vouchers has increased from 5,000 to 15,000 in aggregate during the tax year under both the old and new tax regimes”.

This means that the 15,000 limit applies to gifts received from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027. He said this makes non-cash rewards more attractive for employers and employees, particularly as digital gifting becomes mainstream.

What gifts and vouchers qualify?

The provision covers gifts, vouchers and tokens, subject to applicable tax rules. Digital gift cards and shopping vouchers are particularly relevant because they offer employees choice and convenience, he noted.

On the other hand, gifts in cash or convertible to money (like a gift cheque) are fully taxable.

Also Read | Next ITR filing in July 2027: Don't wait—follow this month-wise checklist now

Is the 15,000 limit per occasion?

The 15,000 threshold is an aggregate annual limit per employee, rather than a separate exemption for every occasion such as Diwali, birthdays or work anniversaries, Prabhakar explained.

He added that employers should track the total value of qualifying gifts provided to an employee during the tax year.

Can vouchers replace cash bonuses?

Vouchers can be an efficient way to provide employee rewards, particularly when the objective is to offer choice and flexibility, he said.

Prabhakar mentioned that the broader shift towards digital rewards is already visible at scale.

How should employees report it in their ITR?

Prabhakar explained, “The tax treatment of employer-provided gifts and vouchers depends on the nature and value of the benefit, rather than whether it forms part of an employee’s CTC. Employers should ensure that the benefit is correctly accounted for through payroll.”

Typically, the employer determines the applicable tax treatment and reports any taxable perquisites in the employee’s Form 16, now referred to as Form 130 under the Income Tax Act, 2025. Employees should reconcile these details with their ITR while filing their tax returns, he said.

Also Read | Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: What it bought and sold in August 2026

What if the gift value is 15,000 or more?

The Income Tax Rules, 2026 state that the value of a gift, voucher or token will be considered “nil” if its aggregate value is below 15,000 during the tax year.

Prabhakar noted that the wording specifically refers to the value being “below 15,000” for nil valuation.

Therefore, employees should be cautious when the aggregate value reaches or exceeds 15,000, rather than assuming that only the amount above 15,000 will be taxable.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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