Employer’s PF share cannot be deducted from member’s salary

Nonetheless, if TDS has been inadvertently deducted and you have raised the grievance you can follow up the same at appropriate levels. However, if there is no recourse, then at the time of filing the income tax return you can claim the refund of the tax deducted on PF. Do ensure to keep all the documentation of PF in place to prove the completion of five years as it may be called for in case there is an Income tax scrutiny.