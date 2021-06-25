Employer’s policy is not adequate for health cover

Employer’s policy is not adequate for health cover1 min read . 01:42 AM IST
Most employer-sponsored coverage can be inadequate in case of major surgery or critical illness
The IT company I work for provides health insurance. Should I additionally go for personal health insurance? If yes, which health insurance plan should I go for? I am 26, unmarried and have no pre-existing disease.
—Arun Brahma
I recommend you buy an individual health insurance plan irrespective of employer-sponsored coverage. Most employer-sponsored coverage can be inadequate in case of major surgery or critical illness. You should have coverage equal to your annual income with a minimum of ₹10 lakh. It helps to buy a personal health insurance plan early, as you start accumulating a no-claim bonus, which enhances your sum assured free of cost. Prefer a plan with a high no-claim bonus. You could also consider a super top-up health insurance, which are substantially cheaper than regular health plans. Some plans give you the option to convert the top-up plan into a regular plan at a later date. You can exercise that option in the future.
Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in.
