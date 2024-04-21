Employment situation improving? EPFO net subscribers’ addition grows to 1.65 crore in fiscal 24
In last 6 and half years, over 6.1 crore members joined the EPFO fold. The net addition in EPFO subscriptions shows the extent of formalisation of the job market and the coverage of social security benefits to the organised/semi-organised sector workforce
Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reported more than 19 per cent growth year-on-year to 1.65 crore members in fiscal 2024, the latest payroll data shows, showing improvement in the employment situation in the country, reported Press Trust of India.
