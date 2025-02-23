Empower your children by fostering financial wisdom early

When preparing children for life, financial literacy is often neglected, though it plays a crucial role in shaping their future success and well-being. Instilling financial knowledge and responsibilities from an early age fosters independence, confidence and resilience.

Parents, as primary influencers, have a profound impact on their children’s financial attitudes. However, it is essential to guide them without unintentionally passing down limiting money scripts — deep-seated beliefs about money that can be detrimental.

Decoding money scripts: The unseen financial blueprints

Money scripts are unconscious beliefs about money, often rooted in childhood experiences and family dynamics. Financial Psychologists Brad Klontz and Ted Klontz, in their study 'Mind Over Money,' identified four common money scripts: money avoidance, money worship, money status, and money vigilance. These scripts can significantly influence financial decisions, sometimes fostering unhealthy relationships with money. For instance, a parent who is overly frugal may instill a scarcity mindset in their child, potentially leading to financial anxiety. Conversely, parents who equate wealth with self-worth may inadvertently encourage materialistic tendencies.

Also read: Is there physical gold backing India's ETFs?

Additionally, renowned psychologist Furnham found that children's money attitudes are influenced by their sources of income, such as allowances and part-time jobs. Studies indicate that children who receive regular allowances tend to develop better financial planning skills compared to those who do not. A recent study by the University of Michigan also found that children as young as five exhibit distinct emotional reactions to spending and saving money, which directly influence their actual spending behaviors. To cultivate a positive financial mindset, it is vital to help children develop financial habits based on responsibility, generosity, and informed decision-making rather than inherited fears or biases.

When to start: The right age for financial lessons

Psychologists suggest that financial habits begin forming as early as age seven. At this stage, children can grasp fundamental concepts such as earning, saving and spending. Furnham also noted that older children tend to save more and spend differently than younger children, reflecting an evolving understanding of financial responsibility. Simple activities, such as providing allowances tied to chores, teaching budgeting through piggy banks, and setting short-term saving goals, can lay the foundation for financial well-being.

Nurturing financial independence: Steps for parents

Empowering children with financial skills extends beyond mere money management; it nurtures critical life skills such as delayed gratification, decision-making, and self-control. Practical steps parents can take include:

Modeling healthy financial behaviors: Children learn by observing. The Michigan study revealed that children's emotional responses to spending and saving are distinct and not always influenced by parental behavior, highlighting the need for active guidance.

Encouraging open conversations: Make financial discussions a routine part of family life. Discussing household expenses, setting savings goals, and planning charitable giving can normalize money conversations.

Introducing age-appropriate concepts: Start with identifying coins and bills for younger children and gradually introduce more complex concepts like budgeting and investments.

Leveraging technology: Financial apps and games designed for children can make learning interactive and enjoyable.

Learning through experience: Allow children to manage a portion of their expenses, such as saving for a desired toy, which reinforces the value of delayed gratification and budgeting.

Societal impact: Building a financially resilient generation

A financially informed generation is better equipped to make sound decisions, reducing dependence on debt and social welfare systems. Countries that incorporate financial education early, such as Denmark and Sweden, report higher levels of financial well-being and societal stability.

Also read: Your pension could be stuck in limbo. Here’s how to prevent that.

Denmark and Sweden stand out in financial literacy education by embedding it into their national curriculums from an early age, ensuring structured learning experiences throughout primary and secondary schooling. Denmark’s approach includes initiatives like Danish Money Week, where financial professionals visit schools to provide hands-on exposure to money management concepts.

Avoiding common pitfalls

While financial empowerment is crucial, it is equally important to avoid potential pitfalls. Oversharing financial struggles can induce stress in children, while shielding them entirely from financial realities can leave them unprepared for real-world challenges. Striking a balance between transparency and age-appropriate education is key.

Conclusion: Investing in financial literacy for a brighter future

Financial literacy is not merely an educational responsibility but a societal imperative. Parents, educators, and policymakers must prioritise equipping children with financial knowledge to ensure they grow into confident, independent individuals capable of navigating a complex financial landscape. By addressing financial literacy early, we can break the cycle of inherited money scripts and pave the way for a financially secure future.

Also read | Trump 2.0: How to navigate global markets amid policy shifts

Dr. Simarjeet Singh is assistant professor of Accounting and Finance at Great Lakes, Gurgaon. Hardeep Singh Mundi is an assistant professor at the Institute of Management Technology.