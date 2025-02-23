Empower your children by fostering financial wisdom early
Summary
- Parents have a profound impact on their children’s financial attitudes. However, it is essential to guide them without unintentionally passing down deep-seated beliefs about money that can be detrimental.
When preparing children for life, financial literacy is often neglected, though it plays a crucial role in shaping their future success and well-being. Instilling financial knowledge and responsibilities from an early age fosters independence, confidence and resilience.