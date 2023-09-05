Empowering educators: financial literacy for teachers3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:47 PM IST
In the quest for financial well-being, teachers, like professionals in other fields, often lack a fundamental understanding of investments and financial planning
Most remember that one special teacher who not only imparted knowledge effectively but also made us fall in love with the subject. Looking back, it is evident that these educators are instrumental in shaping a strong, innovative workforce with values and mindsets that drive India’s economic growth.