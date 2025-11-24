The end of indexation: How India’s real estate wealth play is shifting from patience to pace
For decades, property rewarded those who waited. The new tax laws will reward those who move.
For years, the easiest dinner-table flex in India was a line that began with “You know what I bought that flat for?" and ended with a smug smile. Real estate wasn’t just an investment, it was a moral victory. Hold long enough and inflation would ensure you paid no to minimal tax. All thanks to indexation, a process that adjusts the cost of acquisition for inflation until the year of sale, effectively reducing your capital gains and the tax on them.