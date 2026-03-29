Have you ever tried to sell something online—an old phone or a piece of furniture?
Why you lose money holding precious things: The emotional tag
SummaryFrom empty flats to losing stocks and unused wardrobes, the Endowment Effect makes us overvalue what we own. Here’s how emotional pricing quietly erodes wealth—and how to stop paying the ego tax.
Have you ever tried to sell something online—an old phone or a piece of furniture?
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