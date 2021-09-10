I have filed my ITR in the new e-filing portal and verified it online through Aadhar card. I can see both 'verified' and 'verification pending' in my account. I am confused if I have to do something else to complete verification.

—Dolly Moga

The new income-tax portal is still facing issues and glitches and the end-to-end process of filing I-T returns (ITR), including e-verification is not error-free.

Consequently, there are occasions where the ITR in spite of being e-verified (whether via Aadhar or any other prescribed methods) shows verification pending. In such cases, it is advisable to keep checking the portal for the filing and e-verification status.

Instances where e-verification has been done, but it shows pending has been observed on the new portal. The ITR-V which shows that the e-verification has been successfully completed needs to be preserved carefully. Till such time, e-verification process can be repeated, however, if the same is already registered, then the portal would not allow it to be done the second time.

It is to be noted that the time limit for completing the e-verification is 120 days from the date of filing the I-T return. It is expected that the glitches on the I-T portal will be sorted in the coming days.

—Arvind Rao, founder, Arvind Rao & Associates

