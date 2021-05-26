Energy Funds help investors ride the oil price rebound

DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund invests about 22% of its assets in global funds investing in international energy stocks such as Chevron, Total and Royal Dutch Shell. The remaining corpus is largely invested in domestic metal stocks and energy companies. Among domestic stocks, Tata Steel is its largest exposure at 11.57% followed by Jindal Steel and Power at 9.58% and Hindalco at 6.58% according to data from Value Research as of 31st May. The fund has delivered a return of 117.22% over the past year compared to 45.6% for the S&P BSE Energy Index and 70.26% for the S&P BSE 100.

