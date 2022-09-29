Enhance risk-adjusted returns with factor investing4 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 10:51 PM IST
- A single factor investing can only be part of a satellite portfolio of an investor
Listen to this article
In the recent past, we have seen a lot of mutual funds come up with new fund offers focusing on factor investing. However, several individual portfolio or fund managers have already been following this strategy for some time now. A ‘Factor’ is a differentiating characteristic of a stock that delivers excess returns.