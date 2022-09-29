Enhance risk-adjusted returns with factor investing

However, to use the power of factors, a much more innovative approach is multi-factor investing. When you combine various factors, you get an added advantage from diversification because the factors do not move together. Generally, the factors in the multi-factor approach are chosen such that the correlation between any two factors is less than 50%. Hence, if one factor goes down in a multi-factor portfolio, the other would come in to support. Thus a multi-factor portfolio would give you a decent performance due to the constituent factors and minimize risks.Based on 10 years of analysis using Nifty thematic , multi-factor approach can give a 3-5% lower risk over the index while adding 5-10% outperformance in the long term.