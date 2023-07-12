Never lose money on your investments: first step towards wealth creation

Investing can be likened to driving a car, where acceleration is similar to investing in equities. However, one cannot keep accelerating continuously as there are dangerous curves and traffic on the road. That’s why cars have brakes to calibrate speed as needed. In this analogy, brakes can be compared to fixed income investments. Nonetheless, there is still a risk that someone else may collide with your car. To handle such situations, we need to have airbags in the car. At the portfolio level, allocation to gold is required to withstand such crises. In this context, equity acts as acceleration, fixed income as the brakes, and gold is the airbag.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}