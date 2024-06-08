Ensure financial stability before opting for zero-interest EMIs, says Raj Khosla of MyMoneyMantra
Raj Khosla advises on the financial implications of taking loans for weddings or zero-interest EMIs, highlighting the need for budgeting, understanding loan terms, and considering future financial goals to avoid falling into a debt trap.
In an interview with MintGenie, Raj Khosla, Founder & MD, MyMoneyMantra, talks about how youngsters should handle their credit so that they can make the best use of their credit cards and other debt products.