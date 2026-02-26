Entry-level luxury car: Is the prestige worth the financial burden?

Despite the fast-evolving automotive landscape in India, it remains a strongly value-biased market(Mint)
Dreaming of that premium German car? Before you sign the dotted line, discover the hidden financial realities beyond the showroom floor.

In the bustling showrooms of India's growing luxury car market, a new class of buyers is emerging—not just the ultra-wealthy elite, but ambitious professionals, entrepreneurs from tier-II cities, and even young tech executives eyeing their first taste of prestige on wheels.

Luxury carmakers, on their part, are broadening their appeal by slashing entry barriers through localized production and competitive pricing.

The modern-day entry-level luxury car buyer is increasingly data-driven. While the emotional pull of a prestigious badge remains, it is now balanced against a rigorous assessment of total cost of ownership (TCO), with due consideration for technological longevity and the growing viability of electric vehicles (EVs).

Yet, beneath the glossy brochures and heart-tugging test drives lies a crucial personal finance question: Are these "affordable" luxury vehicles truly a wise investment, or do the hidden costs of ownership make them a luxury too far for the average wallet?

Market dynamics and the "German Big Three"

Despite the fast-evolving automotive landscape in India, it remains a strongly value-biased market. The Indian luxury car market, which has long been dominated by the German trio of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi, is facing stiff competition from the ‘almost-luxury’ contenders from Volkswagen and Skoda, while Volvo and Kia have been going strong in the premium EV space.

To stay competitive, the German big three have focused on localization. By assembling vehicles in India—Mercedes-Benz in Pune, BMW in Chennai, and Audi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar—they dodge hefty import duties. This keeps entry-level prices in the 45-60 lakh range. This strategy has democratized the segment, drawing in first-time buyers from smaller cities.

“German luxury carmakers have seen a lot of penetration in tier-II cities. Out of the lot, the entry-level luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1 are a very popular choice,” said Amit Kaushik, founder of MobiDX.AI, an AI-driven platform designed specifically for the automotive ecosystem.

The emotional vs. rational pull

The push for new customers extends into marketing that emphasizes TCO, highlighting resale values and tech features. Yet, overall ownership costs are often secondary to the emotional experience.

“The entry-luxury segment is driven less by performance and more by reassurance. For many first-time luxury owners, it's more about the prestige than long-term ownership. The upgrade to a premium German luxury badge offers a kind of fulfilment that is unmatched,” Kaushik added.

Rajnish Kumar (42), an IT professional in Bengaluru. Originally from Patna, he always dreamt of owning an Audi A6. When upgrading from his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, he desired a German luxury petrol sedan in black. While his "mind" suggested a Toyota Camry, his "heart" ached for a German marque. After testing the Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class, he chose a BMW 3 Series (petrol), while his colleague went for Mercedes-Benz’s popular entry-level SUV, the GLA.

Financial incentives played a role; the 2025 goods and services tax (GST) cut benefits, and year-end discounts brought his 3 Series to approximately 68 lakh, significantly cheaper than Mercedes C-Class variants. Rajnish prioritized the ownership experience over maintenance costs, stating, “For the price, I was getting a more driver-centric performance. I prioritized the experience of ownership over the cost of maintenance, knowing that it will be much higher than my Ciaz."

Alternative: The pre-owned market

The pre-owned luxury market is a “heavy lifter” when it comes to accessing the segment, given that for many first-time owners, this market offers more options and better value.

“For a lot of first-time entrants to the luxury segment, the used-car market proves to be a practical testing ground before purchasing a brand-new luxury car,” said C.S. Vigneshwar, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association India (FADA).

Pradeep R. (36), an entrepreneur, entered the segment via the used-car market. With a budget of 45 to 50 lakh, he wanted a comfortable German diesel SUV. He selected a 2019 BMW X3 xDrive20d from BMW’s official pre-owned division. For Pradeep, a verified, showroom-sold vehicle made practical and financial sense.

Pradeep acknowledged the jump in maintenance from his previous Hyundai Creta. “The service cost shot up from 15,000 for the Hyundai to 70,000 in the BMW, whereas the monthly bill on fuel did not have much of a difference, considering both cars have similar usage for me, with the X3 matching my older car on fuel economy as well—around 12 to 14kmpl within city. The costs are manageable given the upfront savings I had from buying it pre-owned," he said.

The reality of maintenance and reliability

While the appeal and accessibility of high-end luxury badges are inspiring, there is no denying the high overall cost of maintenance and running. High-end features and performance rely on sophisticated software and hardware. Due to this complexity, luxury brands often advise replacing entire assemblies rather than individual parts—costs that may not be covered under comprehensive warranties.

“Getting more first-time buyers in the entry-level luxury segment involves more prospecting by dealerships. While the upfront acquisition cost is high, the real fear is of the cost of ownership for new customers in this space. Dealerships neutralize this fear by promoting annual maintenance contracts (AMCs) and comprehensive service packages that are baked into the purchase cost," said Vigneshwar.

Kaushik pointed out that the luxury automakers are also working to keep costs in check through the localization of up to 80-85% for spare parts, better warranty, and transparency in insurance coverage to build customer confidence and assured buyback schemes that mitigate anxiety over steep value depreciation.

To allay fears, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi offer extensive warranty extensions. Audi provides one of the strongest programmes: A 10-year comprehensive extended warranty and 15-year roadside assistance, covering manufacturing defects up to 200,000 kilometres. For first-time users, opting for the maximum available warranty is considered the most logical choice.

Things to consider before taking the plunge

While the internal combustion engine (ICE) variants of entry-level cars from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi offer lower entry prices and better resale, they have higher running costs over five years, plus higher spare parts and service maintenance costs compared to EVs.

For corporate professionals, opting for a lease programme could also be an ideal starting point to experience their first luxury car. According to Vigneshwar, a growing number of corporates are tying up with lease companies that offer luxury segment cars for their employees.

“Car leasing, a common trend in the Western market, is getting popular in India, especially by corporates in metros. It’s a great alternative to outright ownership of a luxury car, as users don't have to worry about the expensive upkeep. Many also opt to buy the leased car at a much lower price from their employers at the end of their contracts.”

Financial prudence: The dream vs. reality

To ensure a luxury car remains an asset rather than a "depreciating liability", there are some basic thumb rules one can factor in. For example, make sure the cost of a vehicle is not more than 50-60% of your annual income. In other words, if you want to drive a luxury car worth 60 lakh, ensure you earn at least a crore, so costs don't derail other financial goals.

And since many would also take a loan to buy that dream car, follow the 20/4/10 rule wherein your downpayment should be at least 20% of the vehicle cost, the tenor of the loan shouldn’t be more than four years, and the EMI should not be more than 10% (or even 15% tops) of your monthly income. Ultimately, while a German luxury marque provides an unmatched status boost, the buyer must correctly budget for expensive yearly insurance and maintenance to avoid “unwelcome surprises”.

The reward lies in the pride of ownership, provided the commitment to maintain the vehicle does not strain personal finances.

