EPF account correction: How to fix incorrect name, date of birth online in 5 steps

Errors in your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account details may look minor, but they can cause problems when you access services or try to process withdrawals and pension claims.
To help members fix such errors, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has highlighted its online joint declaration facility. In a recent post on X, EPFO explained how eligible subscribers can use the facility on the EPFO Member Portal to correct personal and employment-related details, keeping their records accurate and up to date.
Members can follow these 5 steps to submit a rectification request:
EPFO has urged members to stay vigilant and advised them to keep their records updated, accurate, and free of errors to avoid difficulties when availing of account-related services and settling claims.
It is important to note that the EPFO has disposed of 2,36,021 public grievances during its month-long Special Campaign 6 in October 2026. Thus exceeding its target of 2,05,000 by about 15%, according to the Labour Ministry's release.
Furthermore, of these, 2,02,984 grievances were resolved through EPFO’s grievance redressal portal, EPFiGMS, whereas another 33,037 were addressed meaningfully through CPGRAMS.
Not only this, but EPFO has also expanded and improved its digital services. Subscribers can now check their PF balance, the latest 5 transactions, and passbook details through its verified WhatsApp service.
Keeping EPF details up to date and error-free is vital for seamless access to provident fund services. Members should therefore check their basic details periodically and promptly raise correction requests whenever they notice an error.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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