EPF account correction: How to fix incorrect name, date of birth online in 5 steps

Errors in your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account details may look minor, but they can cause problems when you access services or try to process withdrawals and pension claims.

To help members fix such errors, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has highlighted its online joint declaration facility. In a recent post on X, EPFO explained how eligible subscribers can use the facility on the EPFO Member Portal to correct personal and employment-related details, keeping their records accurate and up to date.

The complete post can be checked at the following link:

How to correct errors in your EPF account in 5 steps Members can follow these 5 steps to submit a rectification request:

Log in to the EPFO portal: Visit the EPFO Member Portal and sign in using your Universal Account Number (UAN), basic personal details and password. Access Joint Declaration: Navigate to the ‘Joint Declaration facility’ available on the portal and click on it to initiate the process. Select details for correction: Choose the personal details or employment-related information that needs to be updated, rectified or improved as per your individual requirements. Enter correct information: Provide the revised details, recheck the spellings, complete the details again for accuracy and upload the required supporting documents to ensure seamless rectification. Submit the request: Review the information carefully before clicking the final submit button and submit the application for further processing. EPFO has urged members to stay vigilant and advised them to keep their records updated, accurate, and free of errors to avoid difficulties when availing of account-related services and settling claims.

EPFO resolves over 2.36 lakh grievances in October It is important to note that the EPFO has disposed of 2,36,021 public grievances during its month-long Special Campaign 6 in October 2026. Thus exceeding its target of 2,05,000 by about 15%, according to the Labour Ministry's release.

Furthermore, of these, 2,02,984 grievances were resolved through EPFO’s grievance redressal portal, EPFiGMS, whereas another 33,037 were addressed meaningfully through CPGRAMS.

Not only this, but EPFO has also expanded and improved its digital services. Subscribers can now check their PF balance, the latest 5 transactions, and passbook details through its verified WhatsApp service.