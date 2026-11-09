EPF account correction: How to fix incorrect name, date of birth online in 5 steps

Wrong details in your EPF account? Follow EPFO’s 5-step joint declaration process to correct them online, plus 2.36 lakh grievances resolved in October.

Shivam Shukla
Published9 Nov 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
EPFO members can use the online Joint Declaration facility to correct errors in their EPF account, including incorrect names, dates of birth and employment details. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
EPFO members can use the online Joint Declaration facility to correct errors in their EPF account, including incorrect names, dates of birth and employment details. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

Errors in your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account details may look minor, but they can cause problems when you access services or try to process withdrawals and pension claims.

To help members fix such errors, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has highlighted its online joint declaration facility. In a recent post on X, EPFO explained how eligible subscribers can use the facility on the EPFO Member Portal to correct personal and employment-related details, keeping their records accurate and up to date.

Also Read | EPFO new initiatives explained: WhatsApp services, automatic EPF settlement

The complete post can be checked at the following link:

How to correct errors in your EPF account in 5 steps

Members can follow these 5 steps to submit a rectification request:

  1. Log in to the EPFO portal: Visit the EPFO Member Portal and sign in using your Universal Account Number (UAN), basic personal details and password.
  2. Access Joint Declaration: Navigate to the ‘Joint Declaration facility’ available on the portal and click on it to initiate the process.
  3. Select details for correction: Choose the personal details or employment-related information that needs to be updated, rectified or improved as per your individual requirements.
  4. Enter correct information: Provide the revised details, recheck the spellings, complete the details again for accuracy and upload the required supporting documents to ensure seamless rectification.
  5. Submit the request: Review the information carefully before clicking the final submit button and submit the application for further processing.

EPFO has urged members to stay vigilant and advised them to keep their records updated, accurate, and free of errors to avoid difficulties when availing of account-related services and settling claims.

EPFO resolves over 2.36 lakh grievances in October

It is important to note that the EPFO has disposed of 2,36,021 public grievances during its month-long Special Campaign 6 in October 2026. Thus exceeding its target of 2,05,000 by about 15%, according to the Labour Ministry's release.

Furthermore, of these, 2,02,984 grievances were resolved through EPFO’s grievance redressal portal, EPFiGMS, whereas another 33,037 were addressed meaningfully through CPGRAMS.

Not only this, but EPFO has also expanded and improved its digital services. Subscribers can now check their PF balance, the latest 5 transactions, and passbook details through its verified WhatsApp service.

Also Read | Jeevan Pramaan: EPFO urges pensioners to submit Life Certificate; key details

Keeping EPF details up to date and error-free is vital for seamless access to provident fund services. Members should therefore check their basic details periodically and promptly raise correction requests whenever they notice an error.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Personal FinanceEPFO
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceEPF account correction: How to fix incorrect name, date of birth online in 5 steps
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.