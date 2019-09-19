NEW DELHI : Making it easy for you to nominate your near and dear ones, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has now started online e-nomination facility on its website. Filing e-nomination helps you to easily file online pension claim at the required time. Most importantly, the nominees can easily file online composite claim in the event of demise of the EPFO member if the e-nomination has been done.

Before you start submitting the name of a nominee/s, you must get your Universal Account Number (UAN), allotted by the EPFO, activated, if not done already at the EPFO portal. The next step is to make sure UAN is linked with your Aadhaar. The Aadhaar, on the other hand, should be linked with your mobile number to get OTPs.

You would also need to provide Aadhaar number, address, date of birth, mobile number, bank account details and scanned copies of photographs of all nominees, under the new e-nomination rules.

Filing of online pension claims is also dependent on the availability of e-nomination by the PF account holder. E-nomination will also help in actuarial valuation of the pension fund. In a circular issued earlier this month, the EPFO said upcoming claim settlement modules are being designed to check this feature as a compliance.

How to submit e-nomination in EPFO portal:

1) Go to the EPFO portal and sign in by giving your UAN number, password and captcha.

2) Go to the 'View' tab and click on 'Profile' button to upload your photograph if not done already.

3) Now go to the 'Manage' tab and click the link 'e-nomination' where you can “Enter New Nomination". Here you will be asked whether you have a family. In case you choose “Yes" in the “Have Family?" tab, the system will ask family details and their scanned photographs. You can add all family members by clicking “Add New button". After giving all family details click on the link “Save Family Details".

4) Now provide percentage of EPF share you want to provide to each family member and then click on the “Save EPF Nomination" button. After completion of EPF nomination, the system will ask for EPS nomination in case spouse/daughter/son in family is not available.

5) If you choose “No" in the “Having Family" tab, then the system will directly ask you to add details for EPF nomination. Enter the details for EPF nomination and upload scanned photographs of all nominees. You can add as many persons as you want by clicking the button “Add Row". After completion of all person details, click the button “Save EPF Details". Then the system may ask for EPS nomination.

6) After completion of EPF and EPS nomination, you will have to finalise nomination by Aadhaar-based “e-Sign". For e-signature, Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) is mandatory.

7) After doing Aadhaar-based e-signature, you need to download a copy of nomination form No. 2 in PDF format and save the file as “Employee Code. Name of member". Every member needs to share a PDF copy of Nomination form 2 to your HR Department after downloading it from EPFO member’s portal.