EPF account inoperative? Here's what EPFO members can do to access their account — Stepwise guide

Have an inoperative Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account and don't know what you can do to access the funds? Here's a breakdown of how the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) categorises such accounts, how the funds can be redeemed and what steps you will have to take.
According to the retirement fund body's rules, any member account which has no contributions for three consecutive years after you have retired or reach 55 years of age (whichever is later) or moved abroad, is considered inoperative.
The statutory body further states that such inoperative accounts will continue to earn interest till the member is 58 years of age on record.
According to data shared at the last EPF board meeting, there are 31.83 lakh inoperative accounts, amounting to ₹10,181 crore as of 31 March 2025. This figure excludes international workers.
If you are 55-58 years old and not yet retired get provident fund inputs from the current employer directed to your existing EPF account. This can be done either online or offline.
If you are 55 and older and retired, you can withdraw the amount in your EPF account or choose an annuity plan for pension.
Even after retirement, your EPF account remains with standing credit till such time you withdraw the funds. This is because even when your account becomes inactive or inoperative, your 12-digit unique ID number or Universal Account Number (UAN) continues to remain active.
Notably, however when EPF deposits halt for three consecutive years and the account is tagged as inoperative you will no longer receive interest credits.
Members who have taken a break, freelancers or are self-employed and could not make deposits for three years in their EPF account can take the following steps to recover access:
EPFO in March said it has approved a pilot project to automatically settle claims in small inoperative accounts; a move aimed at reducing delays and helping members recover long-unclaimed funds faster.
Under the new initiative, EPFO will automatically process claim settlements for accounts with unclaimed balances of ₹1,000 or less, without requiring the account holder to submit a formal withdrawal request. In the first phase, around 1.33 lakh such accounts, amounting to nearly ₹5.68 crore, will be covered, it stated.
Notably, the body is also gearing to launch its E-PRAAPTI portal to streamline recovery mechanism for members who have old and inoperative EPF accounts with the retirement fund body. E-PRAAPTI stands for ‘Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts’.
According to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, the new portal will enable EPF members to access old accounts. He added that in the long-term E-PRAAPTI is envisioned to provide Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism to help members access an old EPF account, which may not have a UAN and update their profile after UAN linking and activation.
“The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimise documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency,” Mandaviya said.
Overall, the new portal is expected to give older EPF members some relief with regards to abandoned or lost accounts and a chance to recover retirement funds. It is also expected to improve financial inclusion and direct access for EPF members.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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