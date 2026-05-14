EPF account inoperative? Here's what EPFO members can do to access their account — Stepwise guide

Have an inoperative Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account and don't know what you can do to access the funds? Here's a breakdown of how the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) categorises such accounts, how the funds can be redeemed and what steps you will have to take.

What is considered inoperative EPF account? According to the retirement fund body's rules, any member account which has no contributions for three consecutive years after you have retired or reach 55 years of age (whichever is later) or moved abroad, is considered inoperative.

The statutory body further states that such inoperative accounts will continue to earn interest till the member is 58 years of age on record.

According to data shared at the last EPF board meeting, there are 31.83 lakh inoperative accounts, amounting to ₹10,181 crore as of 31 March 2025. This figure excludes international workers.

What can members do if EPF account becomes inoperative? If you are 55-58 years old and not yet retired get provident fund inputs from the current employer directed to your existing EPF account. This can be done either online or offline.

If you are 55 and older and retired, you can withdraw the amount in your EPF account or choose an annuity plan for pension.

Can I continue EPF account after retirement? Even after retirement, your EPF account remains with standing credit till such time you withdraw the funds. This is because even when your account becomes inactive or inoperative, your 12-digit unique ID number or Universal Account Number (UAN) continues to remain active.

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Notably, however when EPF deposits halt for three consecutive years and the account is tagged as inoperative you will no longer receive interest credits.

Not retired? Here's how to recover inoperative EPF account Members who have taken a break, freelancers or are self-employed and could not make deposits for three years in their EPF account can take the following steps to recover access:

Link you UAN with an active mobile number

Update Aadhaar, bank account and PAN details — KYC

Use the portal or visit the nearest EPFO branch to file a claim

The claim once processed will lead to status of account changing from inoperative to active. EPFO pilot project for auto-settlement of claims EPFO in March said it has approved a pilot project to automatically settle claims in small inoperative accounts; a move aimed at reducing delays and helping members recover long-unclaimed funds faster.

Under the new initiative, EPFO will automatically process claim settlements for accounts with unclaimed balances of ₹1,000 or less, without requiring the account holder to submit a formal withdrawal request. In the first phase, around 1.33 lakh such accounts, amounting to nearly ₹5.68 crore, will be covered, it stated.

EPFO to launch new E-PRAAPTI portal Notably, the body is also gearing to launch its E-PRAAPTI portal to streamline recovery mechanism for members who have old and inoperative EPF accounts with the retirement fund body. E-PRAAPTI stands for ‘Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts’.

According to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, the new portal will enable EPF members to access old accounts. He added that in the long-term E-PRAAPTI is envisioned to provide Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism to help members access an old EPF account, which may not have a UAN and update their profile after UAN linking and activation.

“The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimise documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency,” Mandaviya said.

Overall, the new portal is expected to give older EPF members some relief with regards to abandoned or lost accounts and a chance to recover retirement funds. It is also expected to improve financial inclusion and direct access for EPF members.