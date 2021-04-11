EPF account: Pension benefit rules that EPFO members may consider

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for each and every EPFO member to contribute 12 per cent of its basic salary in one's Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. According to tax and investment experts, EPF account is a government-backed mandatory retirement fund accumulation tool for an investor but it also gives pension benefit under EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme). They said that as per EPS Pension rule, one can become eligible for ₹1,000 to ₹7,500 monthly pension under the EPS benefit, provided the EPFO member has contributed in EPF account for at least 10 years.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for each and every EPFO member to contribute 12 per cent of its basic salary in one's Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. According to tax and investment experts, EPF account is a government-backed mandatory retirement fund accumulation tool for an investor but it also gives pension benefit under EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme). They said that as per EPS Pension rule, one can become eligible for ₹1,000 to ₹7,500 monthly pension under the EPS benefit, provided the EPFO member has contributed in EPF account for at least 10 years.

Roongta — who is a SEBI registered investment advisor too — went on to add, "When an employee contributes 12 per cent of its basic in EPF, similar amount is contributed by its recruiter too. But, out of 12 per cent recruiters’ contribution, only 3.67 goes into EPF. Rest 8.33 per cent goes in EPS."

EPS Pension Calculator {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the pension benefit under EPS pension rules, Harsh Roongta said that as per the EPFO pension rule, one can get ₹1,000 to ₹7,500 monthly pension after contributing in one's EPF account till he or she attains 58 years of age.

On how one's pension is calculated under EPS scheme; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "To calculate monthly pension of the EPF account holder, the formula used is [(Pensionable salary + Pensionable Service)/70]. In simple words, pension will be higher if the period of EPF contribution is high and pension will be lower if the year of EPF contribution is low."

Solanki also said that one becomes eligible for monthly pension after attaining 50 years, but in that case one's pension will get reduced by 4 per cent for every year falling short of 58 years. For example, if an EPF account holder opts EPS pension benefit at the age of 55, then his or her pension will get reduced by 12 per cent (4x3). so, one should opt for pension only after 58 years of age. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}