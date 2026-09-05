EPF account rules: When does an EPFO account become inoperative, and what should members do?

An Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account does not automatically turn into an inoperative account simply because there have been no contributions made in it for three consecutive years.

To make it easier for eligible members to appreciate and better understand the rules, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has specified the circumstances under which an account becomes inoperative, and interest eventually stops accruing.

This write-up discusses these aspects in detail, along with the recent tweet from EPFO on its official X handle. EPFO discussed inoperative EPFO accounts, stating:

इनऑपरेटिव अकाउंट्स के बारे में जानें! ईपीएफ अकाउंट्स पर ब्याज मिलना कब बंद होता है?

#EPFO#SocialSecurity#EPFOWithYou

This roughly translates to: “Learn about inoperative accounts! When does interest stop being credited on EPF accounts?”

With this tweet, an educational video has also been attached to help eligible members better understand inactive EPFO accounts. The tweet was shared on 4 September 2026.

The complete tweet is discussed below:

When does an EPF account become inoperative? According to the EPFO explainer, an account may become inoperative under specific circumstances. For example, if a member retires at age 55 or older, the account will become inoperative 36 months after the last contribution.

Also Read | EPFO explains EPF interest rules after you leave your job

Furthermore, if a member leaves employment before turning 55, interest will continue to accrue until the member turns 58. The account will become inoperative after that. For an eligible member retiring at 58, interest will be counted until age 61. Along similar lines, if the retirement takes place at 70, the interest will continue until 73.

It is also vital to keep in mind that an account will naturally become inoperative when an eligible member permanently settles abroad and 36 months have passed since the final contribution. In the event of a member's demise, the account becomes inoperative if the family does not submit a claim within 36 months.

The same rule applies when a final settlement amount is returned to EPFO because of an inactive bank account or another reason and remains unclaimed for 36 months.

What should members do? The first point to keep in mind is that an inactive or inoperative EPF account does not mean that money is lost. Members can file Form 19 online to withdraw money, i.e., their PF balance. In case of the demise of the primary member, eligible family members can submit a death claim as per the prescribed format. Those who aspire to transfer the balance to another EPF account can utilise the Form 13.

Furthermore, members can also use the ‘UMANG app’ to check their EPF passbook, activate their UAN and access EPFO services. The key takeaway is that 3 years without contributions alone does not make every EPF account inoperative.