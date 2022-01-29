Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been simplifying majority of its services for its members to give maximum access to the EPFO subscribers to their provident fund or PF account. This makes Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account maintenance more lucid and transparent to the EPF account holders. In line to give more independence to the EPF account holders, EPFO members are now allowed to update date of exit in their EPF account online after two months of resignation.

According to EPFO Facts & Questions (F&Q) section, available on the official EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in — after two months of resignation or exit, an EPF account holder can update date of exit in one's EPF account online using Aadhaar-based OTP (One Time Password) service. So, those EPF account holders who have activated and linked their UAN with Aadhaar can avail this online EPF account update service provided their active mobile number is linked with their Aadhaar number.

Updating about the pre-requisites for updating one's date of exit in EPF account, EPFO F&Q says, "The date of exit from a former job/employment must be updated in order to apply for an online transfer. Only two months after quitting a job can the date of departure be revised. In addition, the date of departure can be any day of the month in which the previous employer provided the last payment."

The EPFO F&Q also mentions that one can transfer one's EPF account deposits after resignation citing, "You just have to fill form no 13 to transfer your PF amount."

