EPF account: This EPFO service allows members to update date of exit online

Updating about the pre-requisites for updating one's date of exit in EPF account, EPFO F&Q says, "The date of exit from a former job/employment must be updated in order to apply for an online transfer. Only two months after quitting a job can the date of departure be revised. In addition, the date of departure can be any day of the month in which the previous employer provided the last payment."

