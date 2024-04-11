EPF: Automatic transfer from old to new job. All you want to know
The UAN (Universal Account Number) and aadhaar given by the new employer to the PFRDA must be the same as what the pension fund authority has in its records. Additionally, the mobile number must already be linked to the UAN in order for the automatic transfer to take place.
Soon after you changed your job be it in the same city or outside, you must have been told from the human resource (HR) personnel of your new organisation to get the EPF (employee provident fund) transferred from the previous employer.
