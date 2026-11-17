EPFO members can check their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) balance and access account-related information without having to log in to the member portal. The WhatsApp-based service is intended to make it easier for employees to access their provident fund details, including their balance and recent transactions.

Members can use the service to check their PF balance, view recent transactions and access their passbook by following the instructions provided through the chatbot. They should, however, use the official EPFO WhatsApp number and ensure that their mobile number is registered with their Universal Account Number (UAN).

The facility, launched on November 1, 2026, also allows members to view their five most recent EPF transactions and download their passbook through the messaging platform. It was introduced by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s 74th Foundation Day celebrations.

How to check your EPF balance on WhatsApp Members can access the service by sending a message to EPFO’s dedicated WhatsApp number, +91 87964 41800. Here is the step-by-step process:

1. Save the EPFO WhatsApp number: Add +91 87964 41800 to your phone contacts. Members can also scan the QR code shared by EPFO in its official announcement to start a conversation.

2. Send a message: Open WhatsApp, start a chat with the saved number and send ‘Hi’.

3. Choose your language: The chatbot will respond with a welcome message and ask you to select your preferred language.

4. Select the PF balance option: Choose the option to check your EPF balance from the menu displayed in the chat.

5. Complete OTP verification: Follow the instructions to verify your identity. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with your UAN.

6. Select your PF account: After verification, choose the relevant PF account or member ID if multiple accounts are linked to your UAN.

7. View your balance: The chatbot will display the balance details for the selected account. Members can then use the options provided to access their passbook or return to the main menu.

How to download your EPF passbook through WhatsApp The same facility can be used to access the EPF passbook, which provides a record of contributions and transactions in the account.

To download it, members need to open the EPFO WhatsApp chat, send ‘Hi’ and select the passbook download option from the menu. They must complete the verification process and select the relevant PF account, if prompted. The chatbot will then provide the passbook for access or download.

The passbook is useful for checking whether the employee's and employer's contributions have been credited to the account. It also helps members track withdrawals and other entries.

How to check your last five EPF transactions Members can also use the WhatsApp service to view their five most recent EPF transactions. After starting a chat with the official EPFO number, they need to select the ‘Last 5 Transactions’ option from the available menu.

The member may be asked to complete OTP verification and select the relevant PF account before the transaction details are displayed. This can help employees check recent account activity without having to access the EPFO portal.

What if the EPFO WhatsApp service does not work? Since the service has recently been introduced, members may encounter technical issues while accessing the chatbot or receiving an OTP. They should check whether they are using the correct EPFO number and whether their mobile number is registered with their UAN. If verification fails, they can try again after some time.

Members can also access their EPF passbook through the EPFO member portal or the UMANG app if the WhatsApp facility is unavailable.

Members should exercise caution while using the service. They should initiate conversations only with EPFO’s official WhatsApp number and avoid sharing their UAN password, bank details, ATM PIN or other sensitive credentials with anyone claiming to represent the organisation. OTPs should be entered only as part of the official verification process.