The Central Board of Trustees of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recommended an 8.50% annual rate of interest to be credited for EPF subscribers accounts for the financial year 2020-21.

Methods for the calculation of EPF interest rates

The EPFO decides the rate of interest for the EPF scheme on a yearly basis. The rate of interest is dependent on the market conditions and is vetted by the finance ministry. The interest rate can be calculated either by using the step method or the formula method. The rate of interest for the FY 2020-2021 is 8.5%.

For example, we assume, EPF Basic salary and dearness allowance to be ₹15,000 and with a current rate of interest of 8.5%

Example of calculation of interest for a financial year-

Basic Salary + Dearness Allowance = ₹ 15,000

Employee’s contribution towards EPF = 12% of ₹ 15,000 = ₹ 1,800

Employer’s contribution towards EPS = 8.33% of ₹ 15,000 = ₹ 1,250

Employer’s contribution towards EPF = Employee’s contribution – Employer’s contribution towards EPS = ₹ 550

Total EPF contribution every month = ₹ 1,800 + ₹ 550 = ₹ 2,350

The interest rate for 2019-2020 is 8.50%.

When calculating interest, the interest applicable per month is = 8.50%/12 = 0.7083%

Total EPF Contribution for the first month = ₹ 2,350

Interest on the EPF contribution for April = Nil (No interest for the first month)

EPF account balance at the end of April = ₹ 2,350

Total EPF Contribution for May = ₹ 2,350

Total EPF contribution for May = ₹ 4,700

Interest on the EPF contribution for May = ₹ 4,700 * 0.7083% = ₹33.29

Interest rate on Inoperative EPF accounts

As per the law, a provident fund (PF) account becomes inoperative in the case where an employee retires from service after attaining the age of 55 years or migrates abroad permanently or dies and an application for withdrawal of his accumulated balance is not made within 36 months. Until such time, the interest amount will continue to accrue on the PF corpus.

In Budget 2021, the government had proposed to tax the interest earned on contributions made over and above ₹2.5 lakh. Currently, interest earned on PF contributions is tax-free. Even the accumulated PF balance is exempt from tax if a person has rendered continuous service for a period of five years or more.

