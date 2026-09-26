EPF balance not showing on member passbook? Here's why this happens and when you should worry

There may be times when you log into your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account to check your retirement savings, only to find that your balance is not showing. You refresh the page, try again after sometime and even switch browsers, but the balance still does not appear.
While this can be frustrating, a missing PF balance does not necessarily mean that your money is gone or that there is an issue with your account. There could be several reasons why your balance is not showing, and most of these issues can be resolved, depending on the reason behind the discrepancy.
A salaried employee can check their PF balance through multiple routes, including EPF member passbook, SMS service and missed call service. But, if you still cannot see your corpus, here are some of the most common reasons noted by Pensionbazaar in a report:
In most cases, a PF balance not reflecting is a temporary or technical issue that may resolve automatically or can be fixed by the employee. However, some situations require prompt attention. These include:
In such cases, escalate the issue promptly with your employer and seek a correction. If your employer does not give satisfactory resolution, you can also reach out to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and submit your grievance through this portal: https://epfigms.gov.in/
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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